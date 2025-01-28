Knicks' Josh Hart Drops Hint at Retirement Plans
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is the team's energizer bunny, going at full speed every time he's on the court.
However, he won't be able to play like this forever, and he might even have an idea as to when he will hang his sneakers up.
In a postgame interview with MSG sideline reporter Alan Hahn after a recent win against the Sacramento Kings, Hart shared that he only has "five years left" in his career.
"I'm hoping, God-willing, I have five more years playing this game man," Hart said. "My clock is ticking. I just want to win."
Hart turns 30 in March, so that would mean he would retire at the age of 34 if he were to play for five more years, which is a typical time for players to move on in the NBA.
That being said, a lot can change in five years, so it's hard to predict the future. Hart probably would continue playing for longer if teams would keep him around, and the Knicks certainly enjoy his company and what he brings to the table.
This season, Hart is nearly averaging a double-double with just over 14 points and under 10 rebounds per game. It's arguably the best season of his career, largely due to the fact that he puts it all out on the floor every night.
Hart is very in tune with the fact that life in the NBA is temporary for him, so that explains why he gives it his all on the floor every night.
The longer Hart is able to play with the kind of effort that he has been showing this season, the better off the Knicks will be, and New York won't have it forever, so it needs to appreciate it while it is there.
