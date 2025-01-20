All Knicks

Knicks Stars In for Hawks Matchup

The New York Knicks received good injury news before playing the Atlanta Hawks.

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts with guard Josh Hart (3), and forward OG Anunoby (8) after a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are facing the Atlanta Hawks in a matinee game on MLK Day, and they are fully healthy going into the game.

The Knicks have listed Josh Hart (neck) and Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) as active for the game.

Hart and Towns should be in the starting lineup alongside usual suspects Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to lead things against the Hawks.

The team will be without Mitchell Robinson and two-way player Kevin McCullar Jr., but the pair have been on the injury report all season long for the Knicks.

Having both Hart and Towns back in action for the Knicks is a massive boost for the team, and it should give them the best chance possible to beat the Hawks in their own building.

The Knicks are 3-6 in their last nine games, and injuries have been a big reason why. Now, they have a fully healthy team in a loud home game that will give them a chance to bounce back and put to bed some of these demons that have plagued them over the past few weeks.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from inside Madison Square Garden.

