Knicks Star Reveals Chelsea Fandom
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart isn't just a fan of basketball. He also follows European soccer very closely.
Hart was on a recent episode of "Men In Blazers," where he revealed to the world that he is a fan of Chelsea FC.
"I’ve been like a die-hard, like really dedicated fan, and I've been supporting them since I was 16, 17. Before then, I think it was the 2010 World Cup, y'all know that U.S. Soccer is not the greatest, you know, it’s getting there, but it’s not the greatest," Hart said.
"15 years ago, I actually found myself supporting England. I was supporting England, and my two favorite players on that squad was Frank Lampard and John Terry. Obviously, they were proper Chels. I kind of went over there and started supporting them, and it just kind of took off. So you know, London is blue, and y’all know what it is."
Hart claimed he had 25-30 Chelsea shirts in his closet at one point, making him a true supporter of the club.
Hart also mentioned how the FIFA World Cup taking place in the United States can do a lot for the growth of the sport in the country.
"I think it's going to be an amazing experience for everyone here," Hart said.
"But more importantly, the youth here that are playing soccer. Now they get to see these guys close, see the skills, see the passion, and that's going to continue to drive football here. I think it's something that's going to take it to another level."
The Knicks are hoping they can be in the NBA Finals while the start of the FIFA World Cup takes place. The Knicks could play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 4 while the world's biggest soccer tournament starts on June 11 in Mexico City and Zapopan, Mexico.
MetLife Stadium, which is located in nearby East Rutherford, N.J., will host one of the games on June 13, which is the first day any games will take place in the United States.
