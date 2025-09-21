What Knicks Are Getting in Malcolm Brogdon
The New York Knicks are bringing in Malcolm Brogdon for training camp in hopes of boosting the point guard depth on the roster.
Brogdon is on a non-guaranteed contract, so he will have to prove himself to the coaching staff to warrant a spot on the team for the regular season.
To learn more about Brogdon, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Bryson Akins.
Malcolm Brogdon waited until late in the offseason to sign with the Knicks. Were you surprised to see him go unsigned for so long?
I’m not surprised to see it take so long. The market this offseason was and still is very tough to navigate. There are still viable role players like Russell Westbrook still free agents. It’s just a reflection of how much talent is now in the league.
What should Knicks fans know about Malcolm Brogdon that cannot be found in a box score?
You would have to go back to his days with the Celtics when he won Sixth Man of the Year. The Wizards were trying to lose as much as possible so it’s hard to tell what kind of player he is based on his lone season with the Wizards.
What is Brogdon’s biggest strength?
His biggest strength is the fact he was on a finals team. He has experience that should help propel the Knicks to being the title favorites in the East.
What is Brogdon’s biggest weakness?
His weakness is the lack of time we’ve seen from him since Boston. He was on one of the worst teams last season, so it’s hard to accurately judge what he can and can’t do because of limited action and being on a tanking team.
Do you think Brogdon will be a positive addition for the Knicks?
Getting any sort of depth for that Knicks team is a positive. In my opinion, that is why they could not beat the Pacers in the conference finals — lack of depth. If you look back at so many teams the past few seasons in the playoffs, all the successful ones had so much depth.
