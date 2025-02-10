Knicks' Josh Hart Slams Patrick Mahomes After Super Bowl
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart made his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX loss known, making a direct call out to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and those who were starting to name him the greatest ever.
With the Chiefs playing in their third-straight Super Bowl and looking for their fourth championship with Mahomes at quarterback, many were starting the debate of whether or not the QB surpassed Tom Brady. Well, Hart wasn't having it, and shared his thoughts during the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Hart watched the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX after beating his favorite team, the Washington Commanders, in the NFC Championship. While it may not have been the victory he was hoping for, he got to see plenty of his teammate, Jalen Brunson, celebrating during the game.
The two have battled it out all season during their NFC East showdowns, but ultimately, Brunson will head into the All-Star break celebrating a Super Bowl win. As for Hart, he'll sit on his words about how Brady remains the greatest of all time, and Mahomes will need to continue to earn his place as the best to ever do it at the quarterback position.
