Knicks Coaches Offer Heartfelt Farewell to Hubie Brown
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau offered a heartfelt farewell to one of his predecessors amidst an eventful NBA weekend.
Thibodeau's Knicks hit ABC's national airwaves on Saturday for an anticipated clash against the defending champion Boston Celtics, which tipped off less than 24 hours before former New York boss Hubie Brown calls his final game for the network in Milwaukee.
"Great coach, teacher, great analyst on TV," Thibodeau said before tip-off, per SNY's Ian Begley. "Every time you listen to him, you feel like you learn something. Just a great human being, incredible career; he’s been a great ambassador for the game. He’s a special person and I’m thrilled for him."
Brown is one of those who held the title of Knicks head coach before Thibodeau, serving for four-plus seasons between 1982 and 1986. It was one of three NBA head coaching stops for Brown, who also served at the helm of the Atlanta Hawks (1976-81) and Memphis Grizzlies (2002-04). He also won the Association's Coach of the Year title twice as he and Thibodeau are two of 11 men to earn the title on multiple occasions.
Since his last game with the Grizzlies, the 91-year-old Brown has been a staple on NBA television broadcasts, continuing a streak of over five decades in professional basketball. For his final act, Brown is going back to where it all began.
Working alongside longtime Knicks broadcaster Mike Breen, Brown will call the Milwaukee Bucks' Sunday clash against the Philadelphia 76ers (2 p.m. ET, ABC). Brown's NBA journey began in Milwaukee in 1972, when he served as an assistant coach under Larry Costello en route to a Western Conference-best 60-22 record. After two seasons with the Bucks, Brown became the head coach of the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels, where he won a championship in 1975.
Thibodeau wasn't the only Knicks boss to offer his respects to Brown, as Rick Pitino offered a post on X. Pitino served as a Knicks assistant for two seasons under Brown and later succeeded him at the New York helm in 1987.
"Working with him for two years was the best learning experience of my life," the current St. John's men's basketball head coach said. "Thank you for giving us all something special!
