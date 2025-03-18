Knicks' Josh Hart Ties Walt Frazier's Record
This New York Knicks star is anything but joshing this season.
Josh Hart made Knicks history amidst a 116-95 shellacking of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Monday night: with 13 rebounds, 12 points, and 11 assists, Hart earned his eighth triple-double of the season. That ties the single-campaign franchise record set by Manhattan legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier, who put up his tally during the 1968-69 trek.
Hart secured the magic box score with a three-pointer toward the end of the third quarter, one of the final parts of a 33-10 Knicks run over the latter nine-plus minutes of the third. That permanently placed momentum in the Knicks' corner as they overcame an early deficit to secure their first season sweep of the hated Heat since 1992-93.
Frazier, appropriately enough, was on the call for MSG Network alongside Kenny Albert, returning to the broadcast table after taking the Knicks' recent Western swing off.
Monday marked the 14th triple-double of Hart's career and all have been earned in a Knick uniform after coming over from Portland at the 2023 trade deadline. That places him fourth on the Knicks' all-time ledgers behind only Frazier (23), Michael Ray Richardson (16), and Richie Guerin (14).
Hart's first chance to claim the single-season record for his own lands on Wednesday when the Knicks open a back-to-back road set in San Antonio (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
