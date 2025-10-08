Knicks Star Trolls LeBron James 'Second Decision'
LeBron James' 'Second Decision' left New York Knicks star Josh Hart no choice.
Hart was one of many who saw through James' advertising ruse, one where the current Los Angeles Lakers star and recurring Knicks target teased a sequel to one of the most polarizing moments of his career before revealing it to be part of an endorsement for cognac brand Hennessy.
James had teased a "Second Decision," a reference to the controversial way he announced his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat in 2010. While some observers felt James was hinting at his long-awaited retirement, Hart wasn't sold, believing that his former Laker teammate was previewing nothing more than a commercial for one of his many corporate boosters.
Josh Hart Trolls LeBron
"That Prime discount going to feed families," Hart said in a comment left on James' Instagram feed, believing that James was prepping to stand for Amazon's plethora of services available through its subscription business Prime (H/t Harrison Faigen on X).
Hart and LeBron's Time Together
Hart and James had played one season in purple-and-gold together in 2018-19 before the former was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to SoCal. While Hart's cheeky prediction got the brand wrong—James was instead promoting a limited edition collaboration with Hennessy—Amazon was nonetheless an educated guess.
James posted his video shortly before the annual promotion of "Prime Big Deal Days," which offers significant discounts to subscribing customers just before Christmas shopping season tips off. James is currently collaborating with Amazon's podcast network Wondery and recently starred in an Amazon ad campaign that saw him using discounted products purchased during summer's "Prime Day" as an avenue to explore careers after basketball.
The original "Decision" remains one of the most controversial moves in the history of the NBA, one where James collaborated with ESPN to reveal the team he'd play for in 2010 and beyond in a nationally-televised special. James was widely criticized for the stunt, though the special did raise over $6 million in charity proceeds.
The Knicks were said to be one of the teams vying for James' services at the time but he wound up "taking [his] talents to South Beach" to join the Heat instead. James would spend four seasons with the Heat, winning two championships in a collaboration with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, before returning to the Cavs in 2014.
