Knicks Guard Affirms Commitment Amid Trade Rumors
Miles McBride hopes that, when it comes to his future with the New York Knicks, it's 'til death do them part.
Set to enter his fifth season in Manhattan — making him the second-longest tenured New Yorker behind Mitchell Robinson — McBride touched upon a metropolitan future he hopes proves permanent in an interview with Steve Popper of Newsday.
"I love being here,” McBride told Popper. “I want to be a Knick for life. I can’t control anything. So just going to come to work until they tell me otherwise.”
McBride is in the middle of a three-year extension bestowed in December 2023 after the Knicks traded home fellow homegrown franchise faces RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Following that duo's move north to Toronto in the OG Anunoby deal, the second-round choice and West Virginia alum has established himself as a reliable sixth man and a fan favorite, evidenced by supporters chanting his nickname of "Deuce" at both Madison Square Garden and on the road.
"When the fan base is behind you through the ups and downs, no matter what, it’s great to play in MSG,” McBride said, per Popper. “It’s the Mecca of basketball. So being a Knick for these last couple of years has been amazing and I love the city. I love the fans. Just being able to embrace the culture, I feel like it’s a hustle culture and I’m a hustle guy. So it’s perfect.”
McBride played just under 25 minutes last season as one of the first men off the Knicks' bench. He put up 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while helping New York reach its first Eastern Conference Final since 2000.
Even with his established presence in the New York rotation, McBride and his name have lingered in trade rumors, as the Knicks' hand may be forced if they plan to keep some of their late backcourt additions, such as Malcom Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, and Landry Shamet. Others supposedly up for grabs could include fellow backcourt reserves Pacome Dadiet and/or Tyler Kolek.
But, amidst the gossip, McBride has left a lasting impression on head coach Mike Brown, who labeled the ex-Mountaineer "one of the most athletic guys [he's] ever been around."
"His combination of power, strength, quickness, it’s off the charts for a guy his size," Brown said in Popper's report. "One time in practice, he went up and dunked the ball. I don’t know how he kept going up, up and up to dunk it. It surprised me. But he fits well with what we want to do, for sure.”
