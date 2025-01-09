Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Back on Injury Report
Despite a happy return, the New York Knicks' upcoming interconference clash might be missing a little thunder on their end.
Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable on the New York injury report as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time in a week (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV). He continues to with patellar tendonitis in his knee after leaving Saturday's game in Chicago early.
Towns sat out of Monday's loss to Orlando with ailment and the Knicks sorely missed his offensive impact after Jericho Sims went only 2-of-4 from the field in his place. He returned with a vengeance on Wednesday, earning a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double en route to a 112-98 win over the Toronto Raptors, which ended the Knicks' first three-game losing streak of the season.
The Knicks (25-13) could use all the help they can get as they once again face the Thunder: Oklahoma City started that aforementioned negative trek with a comeback victory last Friday night at Paycom Center, one that was part of a 15-game winning streak. That tally ended on Wednesday in Cleveland in a battle of the current conference leaders.
Oklahoma City, of course, featured starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, Towns' predecessor at the five who spent the last seasons in Manhattan. Hartenstein is averaging over 12 points and rebounds each after the start of his season was delayed due to a preseason injury. He was held to four points but acquired 14 rebounds in the aforementioned win over the Knicks.
Beyond the usual two-way/G League absences, the Knicks' injury report also continues to feature top reserve Miles McBride, who has yet to play in the new calendar year. McBride has missed each of the last five games with a hamstring issues, one that spoiled a potential starting opportunity when he was set to step in for Jalen Brunson during the Jan. 1 win over Utah.
Oklahoma City's injury report features no surprises, as veteran attractions Alex Caruso (hip) and Chet Holmgren (iliac wing) remain out with their respective ailments.
