Tom Thibodeau Joins Elite Knicks Coaching Company
The New York Knicks' latest victory was a landmark triumph for head coach Tom Thibodeau.
With a 112-98 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, Thibodeau became just the fifth boss in Knicks history to reach 200 victories at the Manhattan helm. Thibodeau sits at the double-century mark alongside Red Holzman (613), Joe Lapchick (326), Jeff Van Gundy (248), and Pat Riley (223).
It's been a rollercoaster journey for Thibodeau, who took over the Knicks' job prior to the shortened 2020-21 campaign. The team, however, has risen back to national prominence under Thibodeau's watch, as it has reached the playoffs three times with a fourth seemingly well on the way. New York also owns the 10th-best record in the NBA in that span and fifth-best in the East.
Alongside the champions from Denver and Boston, the Knicks are one of three teams to win at least one playoff round in each of the last two seasons. Thibodeau already set a New York landmark at the start of this season, as he's the first Knicks coach to reach year five since Van Gundy did so at the turn of the century. For his efforts, Thibodeau was awarded a three-year contract extension over the offseason, one set to keep him in New York through 2027-28.
After three futile attempts, the Knicks (25-13) finally earned Thibodeau's 200th in New York by defeating the reeling Raptors, featuring former proteges RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Ex-Ontarian OG Anunoby shared the team lead in scoring at 27 points with the returning Karl-Anthony Towns while the Knicks earned a plus-10 advantage on the glass and forced 16 Toronto turnovers.
Thibodeau and Co. will go for win No. 201 on Friday when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on MSG hardwood (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV). With four more wins, Thibodeau will enter the all-time top 30 in NBA coaching wins, evicting Stan Van Gundy's 554.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!