Knicks Stars Defends Coach Amid Minutes Backlash
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns had plenty of time to chime in the New York Knicks' minutes debate.
The NBA season has reached one of its unofficial landmarks a little earlier than usual this time around, as arguments about Tom Thibodeau's minutes distributions persist before the midway mark of the season. Things reached a fever pitch amidst a three-game losing streak, one the Knicks ended with a 112-98 victory over the reeling Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
Backed by the vibes of a confident win, New York headliners dismissed the notion that Thibodeau was wearing them down, apparently enjoying the idea of working overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns, for example, questioned the questioning of Thibodeau's minutes distribution, reasoning that he played the top-heavy strategy to prior success at the helms of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as an assistant coaching stint with the Boston Celtics (which yielded a title in 2008).
“I feel like y'all give him flack all the time, no matter where he is," Towns said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "But y’all keep talking about him and that means he keeps getting a job and that means everyone keeps respecting him and knowing what he can do for a team. He’s done it in Chicago, he did it in Boston, he did it with us in Minny and he’s doing it here. Even before I got here. So say what you want about Thibs — he gets the job done.”
Jalen Brunson, on the other hand, used the opportunity to praise not only Thibodeau and his assistants but the team's training/strength and conditioning staffs as well. Thanks to their efforts, Knicks' starters have lost a total of five man games due to injury so far this season.
"I don't know if it's a dumb conversation, but shoutout to our training staff," Brunson said in video from SNY. "They do a great job, and our strength and conditioning staff, and our coaches, all of them."
Wednesday was more or less a night off for the Knicks' primary men: while each starter played at least 34 minutes, nobody was forced to play 40 as New York (25-13) dealt Toronto its 14th loss over its last 15 games. A run of 12 consecutive points in the midway stages of the fourth quarter put the game on ice and allowed Thibodeau to empty his bench relatively early en route to his 200th victory as Knicks head coach. The surge put the Knicks ahead by as much as 26 before a late flurry from Toronto's reserves somewhat beautified the final margin.
The Knicks now get a night off before facing a gargantuan task on Friday night when they face the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder in part three of their lengthy defense of the Eastern Seaboard (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
