Insider: Knicks Taking Trade Calls for Backup Center
The interior continues to be the center of attention when it comes to New York Knicks trade rumors.
New York already has a lot to think about when it comes to Mitchell Robinson, the longest-tenured Knicks who has yet to take the floor this season. But SNY insider Ian Begley revealed this week that the team continues to get calls about current backup five Jericho Sims, who started Monday's game against Orlando in place of the injured Karl-Anthony Towns.
"I do think that the Knicks will continue to pick up the phone and hear teams out on Jericho Sims leading up to the trade deadline," Begley said on his SNY web series "The Putback." "I would expect them to continue to kind of hear the market out on Sims and see where it goes."
While Begley did not mention any surefire suitors, he did say that Sims has "some fans" within the Houston Rockets' organization.
Sims, 26, is one of the few homegrown Knicks left on the team but has struggled to generate any lasting role in the primary rotation. Prior to Monday's appearance in the starting five, Sims had played just about 21 minutes in the prior nine games total. He pulled in 10 rebounds in the 103-94 loss to the Magic but there was no doubt a bit of offensive firepower missing with Towns out, as Sims was only 2-of-4 from the field.
Whether he's traded or continues to occupy the spell center option with Robinson out, Sims feels like an undeniable piece of the Knicks' future. Whether his ultimate NBA impact is made in the jersey of the Knicks or a competitor remains to be seen.
With Towns listed as questionable, time will tell if Sims returns to the starting lineup when the Knicks (24-13) face off against the Toronto Raptors at home on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
