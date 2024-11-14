Knicks Center Disappointed Despite Brilliant Performance
The New York Knicks are frustrated after their 124-123 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks were favored to win at home against a sub-.500 team, but they fell behind early and couldn't finish the job in the loss to the Bulls.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Knicks, scoring a game-high 46 points. However, Towns wasn't amused following the game.
“I don’t care about that," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting. "If there’s no W attached to it, then it’s a bad night.”
Towns certainly has his priorities aligned with the rest of the team in regards to winning. However, the Knicks also weren't as efficient as they could have been at the free throw line.
Towns went 4 of 8 from the free throw line, contributing on four of the team's six misses from the charity stripe.
“Today was a disappointing display of free throw shooting by me. Even if it’s in and out, I expect to make them all," Towns said. “When you look back at the game, especially when you don’t come out with a win in a tough game like this, you look at everything you could have done in the mirror. You make some of those free throws, at least two to three of them, you put your team in a different position.”
In a one-point game, every free throw matters, so it makes sense that Towns feels responsible for the win. But it's a team game, and Towns' teammates should also feel responsible for not complementing him a little more. If the Knicks are going to win more games, the team has to get more involved and can't rely on Towns or Jalen Brunson to bail them out every night.
