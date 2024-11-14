Knicks Urged to Consider Intriguing Hornets Trade
The New York Knicks have started off the 2024-25 NBA season in disappointing fashion. After losing last night to the Chicago Bulls, they dropped to 5-6 through their first 11 games.
Granted, it was always going to take some time for the Knicks to gel. They have a lot of new players and no one should have expected them to be firing on all cylinders to begin the year.
However, there have been some weaknesses that have been noticeable.
First and foremost, New York needs more firepower off the bench. That need could lead to them looking into the trade market to see what is available that they could acquire.
Fadeaway World has suggested an intriguing trade for the Knicks. In the trade proposal, they would be targeting young Charlotte Hornets' guard Tre Mann.
In exchange for Mann, New York would give up Tyler Kolek, Cameron Payne, Matt Ryan, and a 2025 second-round pick.
While the Knicks would be giving up what seems like a lot of value, Mann has been playing very well to start the season. He would give New York the kind of offensive ability that they need off of the bench.
Throughout his first 10 games to begin the year, Mann has averaged 14.8 points per game to go along with 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He has shot 44.4 percent from the floor and has knocked down 38.8 percent of his three-point attempts.
At just 23 years of age, Mann would give the Knicks a potential long-term guard as well.
This is the kind of move that could round out the roster perfectly. Having an opportunity to acquire a young and dynamic guard doesn't come around all the time. If they could get this trade done, they should pursue it.
All of that being said, it's still very early in the season. There is no reason to make a panic trade, but if the right move comes along that would improve the roster, New York should not hesitate.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!