Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Hilariously Trolls Cowboys Fan
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is known for his sense of humor. He has always had fun both on and off the court.
With that being said, Knicks fans have a new example of his humor. Towns is also apparently willing to go to the next level to troll. His most recent story is absolutely hilarious.
Following the Dallas Cowboys' brutal blowout loss to the Detroit Lions this past week, Towns took the time to come up with an elaborate troll for Cowboys fan TJ Jefferson. While he was live on set with Rich Eisen, Towns sent an epic troll in the form of flowers.
It's something you'll have to watch to get just how overboard Towns went with this, but also just how funny it was.
First of all, coming up with that trolling idea in and of itself is an intense level of funny. Jefferson, of course, is a diehard Dallas fan, while Towns is a big-time Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Needless to say, this has been going viral between the two fanbases.
As for Towns, he's gearing up for his first season with New York. After being acquired in a trade a few weeks back, he's hoping to be a part of a team that makes an NBA Finals run. There is no question that the talent is on the roster to be a serious contender.
Not only is Towns a great on-the-court player, but fans will grow to love him off of it. During his time in Minnesota, Towns was loved for his game, but also for how he carries himself.
Obviously, this situation provided Knicks fans with some hilarious entertainment. Not many New York fans like the Cowboys either, which makes it fit well for his audience.
Unfortunately for Dallas and their fans, losing by a final score of 47-9 is never going to be something that can be brushed under the rug. Towns certainly didn't miss out on the opportunity.
