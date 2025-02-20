Knicks Star Reveals Post-All-Star Break Mindset
The New York Knicks will be entering one of their more critical stretches of the season following the All-Star Break.
With less than 30 games to go in the season, the Knicks are positioned well within the Eastern Conference playoff picture as the third seed –– two and a half games behind the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 spot.
It won't be simple to make up the ground to surpass the reigning champions in the standings, and with the league's eighth-toughest strength of schedule remaining, that adds an extra layer of difficulty into the mix for New York.
However, Karl-Anthony Towns is leading the way with a steadfast mindset. The All-Star spoke about how he and the Knicks' mentality is shaping up to this point, hammering home the idea of getting 1% better every day.
"Daily improvements. I've talked about it since training camp, about that 1% every day. It's a mentality we had in Minnesota, and it worked out pretty well for us last year, and it's the mentality I bring over here," Towns said. "Every single day trying to find a way to improve as a team. Individually, and as a team. Just put ourselves in the position to be the best team and the best of our game at the right time, and we'll let the rest do itself."
Towns has remained vital to the Knicks' success this season since coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Through 49 games played, the All-Star big has averaged 24.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in nearly 35 minutes a night. Tows also made sure to roll into the All-Star Break on a strong note, posting back-to-back 40-point performances in two-straight wins for New York.
Moving forward, the goal remains the same for Towns and the Knicks: keep improving every day, and the rest will come. So far through four months of the season, the concept has worked well. Let's see if things can hold up for the rest of the way.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!