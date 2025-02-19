Former Knicks Forward, Mikal Bridges Trade Piece Out for Season
A former New York Knick will not take the floor this season.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing foot surgery. Thus ends Bogdanovic's 11th NBA season before it could ever begin.
Bogdanovic was perhaps the headlining veteran piece of a rare trade between the Knicks and their metropolitan rivals, one that sent former Nets franchise face Mikal Bridges to Manhattan. While the deal most featured Knicks draft picks changing hands, Bogdanovic was one of three veterans to move as part of salary stabilization.
The deal involving Bogdanovic was only the fifth between the Knicks and Nets and the first since 1983.
Of that trio, only Shake Milton played games with the Nets this season, getting 27 appearances before he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in late December. Mamadi Diakite now resides in the Phoenix Suns' system.
Bogdanovic, who turns 36 in April, was part of the Knicks' primary haul at least year's trade deadline, as he came over from the Detroit Pistons in a deal that also acquired Alec Burks. Though Bogdanovic averaged over 21 points in 87 appearances with the rebuilding Pistons, he struggled to keep up similar production in New York, putting up only 10.4 tallies a game.
Bogdanovic later made four postseason appearances for the Knicks, enduring the foot injury in question during the opening round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He put up 24 points in that quartet, more thank half coming in a strong 13-tally effort paired with seven rebounds in the victorious opener at Madison Square Garden.
After this season, Bogdanovic is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He was in the latter season of a two-year, $39 million contract signed with the Pistons in October 2022.
