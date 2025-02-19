Knicks Place Second in CNBC Team Valuations
If money talks, the New York Knicks have been quite vocal.
In CNBC's valuations of the 30 NBA franchises, the Knicks placed second at $7.5 billion, behind only the Golden State Warriors ($9.4 billion). The Los Angeles Lakers ($7 billion) rounded out the top three while the Chicago Bulls ($5.8 billion) were the runner-ups behind the Knicks in the Eastern Conference.
Even in their bleakest days on the floor, the Knicks still often managed to impress financially. With a pair of All-Star Game starters, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, on their ledgers, they've been able to succeed in both areas.
Under the continued ownership of Madison Square Garden Sports, the Knicks generated $578 billion in revenue during the 2023-24 season, once again second to only Golden State, which has been partly propelled by its ownership in its new arena Chase Center, which is fresh off hosting the aforementioned 2025 All-Star festivities.
The methodology of the valuations, documented by Michael Ozanian, "represent current enterprise values, equity plus net debt, calculated using revenue multiples based on historical control transaction prices" as well as "the economics of the team’s arena," which no doubt helped the Knicks' case considering that they play at MSG, the "World's Most Famous Arena."
It's no surprise to see the Warriors rise up the rankings since Joe Lacob and Peter Guber purchased the team for $450 million in 2010. In addition to the new arena, the Warriors have won four championships in that span thanks to the efforts of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and more.
The Knicks and Warriors are set to do battle at Chase Center next month with both looking to solidify their postseason cases. In the meantime, New York (36-18) hosts the Chicago Bulls at MSG on Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
