Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Blunt Message After Celtics Loss
It was far from a pretty showing for the New York Knicks on Saturday night as they fell to the Boston Celtics in a brutal 104-131 defeat at Madison Square Garden, dropping New York to a 34-18 record on the regular season.
In the end, it was a dominant showing from the Celtics, and especially Jayson Tatum –– who finished with a 40-point performance with six rebounds and four assists. The Knicks were outscored in quarters one through four eventually leading to the 20-plus point loss and an 0-2 record vs. Boston on the season.
Following Saturday's game, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns sounded off on the Knicks' double-digit loss, conveying that the team has "a lot of work to do."
"We've got a lot of work to do, simple as that," Towns said. "There's no sugar coating. There's no moral wins. This is something we've got to work on... we've got to find a way to beat teams like tonight. That's a team that is in the race. They want to be in the race as much as we do to win a championship. And for them, it's another one; a back-to-back... They test your discipline, and that's something we've got to work on –– our discipline for 48."
Towns didn't have his best performance against the Celtics. He finished with nine points and nine rebounds on 3/8 shooting from the field in 28 minutes. A tough Boston defense made it tough for the All-Star to get things going –– leading to a quiet night.
The Celtics also did some extensive damage on the offensive end as well. Outside of Tatum's 40-point bomb, Boston shot 54.1% from the field, 48.7% from three-point range, and went 20/24 from the free throw line. They were clicking on both ends, and as a result, they took care of business against a struggling Knicks unit.
New York will have another shot against Boston right around the corner on Sunday, February 23rd in TD Garden with hopes to right the ship after an 0-2 start against this squad this season.
