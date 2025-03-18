Knicks Star Predicted to Make All-NBA Team
Karl-Anthony Towns is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career so far in his first year with the New York Knicks.
After nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns was traded to the Knicks just before the start of training camp. While there was an adjustment period at the start, Towns has grown comfortable in the Big Apple, where he is shining in different ways than before.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn named Towns to his All-NBA predictions, placing him on the Third Team.
"He's having his best shooting season, and he's getting to the line again at a rate closer to where he was before Edwards broke out and took over the Minnesota offense," Quinn wrote of Towns.
"His pick-and-roll partnership with Brunson is lethal in just about every matchup besides Boston. No one else has the tools to switch it, and if you don't, there's just too much combined skill, shooting, and in Towns' case, athleticism. It's hard to make an All-NBA team as a big man that doesn't defend especially well, but 52-42-83 shooting with 13 rebounds per night is enough to make up for it."
The other players on the All-NBA Third Team with Towns are Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams.
Towns has been tremendous for the Knicks, and this honor would give him his third All-NBA selection and first since the 2021-22 campaign.
Towns was an All-Star starter this season, which usually serves as an All-NBA crystal ball, so it would make sense for him to get it considering he has continued to flourish in the second half of the season.
A strong finish would put the final touches on an epic first season with the Knicks.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!