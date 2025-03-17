Former Knicks Guard's Son Named Trade Target
The New York Knicks could be looking for an upgrade at the point guard position this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Knicks could trade for Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony, whose dad, Greg, played for New York from 1991-95.
"The Knicks have the third-best roster in the Eastern Conference and are on par with anyone in the West outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Karl-Anthony Towns acquisition shifted the team from a grind-it-out defensive unit built around Jalen Brunson to more of an offense-based approach (but it's a Tom Thibodeau team; they're still going to grind out games)," Pincus writes.
"New York has little flexibility and few trade pieces. Robinson has a movable contract ($13 million for 2025-26), but when he is healthy, he provides a vital defensive counterpoint to Towns. A smaller trade could send out the younger big (Hukporti) for an inexpensive role player.
"New York can also send a Washington Wizards first-round pick, but it's heavily protected. Anthony (whose father Greg Anthony is a former Knickerbocker) could replace Payne and Wright as a scoring option at guard if available but leave the Knicks short-handed at center."
Cole Anthony is an enigma for the Magic because he has moments where he lifts his team on offense to victory, and other nights where he is a shell of that. He's a very streaky player that isn't the best defensively, so Tom Thibodeau may not feel his a fit.
However, Anthony plays with a lot of hustle and drive and that's why he is still a capable NBA player. If the Knicks can accept the flaws and embrace them with his talents, New York might have another successful Anthony generation for the franchise's history books.
