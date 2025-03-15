Knicks Showcasing Depth With Jalen Brunson Out
The New York Knicks are learning how to play without Jalen Brunson, who is out for his fourth consecutive game with a sprained ankle he sustained in the team's opening contest of the road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brunson's injury has forced the Knicks to play differently, and their wins against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers have shown a willingness to adapt.
"The New York Knicks lost their first game of the week without Jalen Brunson (who's sidelined with an ankle injury), but they bounced back with road wins over the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey writes.
"And the balanced scoring the team had during those two games may be worth chasing even when Brunson is back. On Wednesday, Mikal Bridges went for 33 points (just his third 30-point game of the season). And in both games, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns both eclipsed 20.
"Brunson obviously needs (and has earned) tons of shots and touches, but the real danger of the Knicks is how many dangerous options they have beyond him."
Brunson's injury is forcing the Knicks to rely on other players for offensive contributions, and that could be a massive help in the grand scheme of the season.
If the Knicks are going to make some noise in the playoffs, they are going to need multiple scorers playing at a high level, and New York has the depth to showcase numerous playmakers.
Bridges, Towns and Anunoby have all been top options in the past, and they are going to be needed for the Knicks while Brunson is out and when he's back on the floor as well.
The Knicks are back in action tonight against the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
