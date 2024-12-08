Knicks Star Questionable for Raptors Game
The New York Knicks are preparing to face the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night at Scotiabank Arena, but they could be doing so without two of their key pieces in the rotation.
According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, star center Karl-Anthony Towns (patellar tendonopathy, right knee) and veteran point guard Cam Payne (left elbow effusion) are both questionable against the Raptors.
Considering the fact that neither Towns nor Payne played in the team's last game against the Detroit Pistons, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the same result for Monday's contest, especially with the team's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Atlanta Hawks coming on Wednesday.
The Knicks sorely missed both Towns and Payne against the Pistons and could have used them as they lost 120-111 against Detroit. That being said, the Knicks need to stay healthy over the course of the season, so that could mean resting the duo to look at the bigger picture.
For the Raptors, veteran forward Bruce Brown (conditioning) is out. He joins guard D.J. Carton (ankle) and former Knicks fan favorite Immanuel Quickley (elbow) on the sidelines.
Tipoff between the Knicks and Raptors is set for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on MSG or NBA TV.
