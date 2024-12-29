Knicks Reserve Recalls 'Jarring' Injury
Here comes the (former) Sun, and the New York Knicks couldn't be happier.
Former Phoenix Sun Landry Shamet's NBA comeback is in full swing, as he has taken the floor for the Knicks after enduring a painful preseason injury. Having provided the veteran depth coveted by head coach Tom Thibodeau, Shamet appeared in three games last week, including a 10-minute showing in Friday's win in Orlando that saw him earn seven points and two steals to stabilize a sloppy first half.
"That’s a big-time blessing. I’m super proud of him,” teammate and fellow former Sun Cameron Payne said of Shamet's comeback, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “I’m glad he stayed locked in on getting better with his shoulder. But I mean, I feel like he stamped himself on this team in the preseason. So I’m super stoked for him.”
Shamet literally had to grind his way back to the New York lineup: as he attempted to forge a spot for himself on the roster, he endured a shoulder injury in the Knicks' penultimate preseason game against Charlotte. Shamet recalled the painful process to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, confirmed that his shoulder briefly became dislodged from its socket after an encounter with Moussa Diabate.
“There was no part after it happened where it didn’t hurt for probably about five days," Shamet told Bondy. "Even if it didn’t turn out to be what it was, I think it still would have been pretty jarring, just having that type of injury ... You’re just like, ‘What? What’s happening?’ You’re trying to move your arm. You can’t move your arm. Your hand’s numb. You feel like you got shot.”
Despite the lingering pain--Shamet mentioned that simple tasks such as brushing his teeth were rendered difficult in his state--the veteran opted not to go for a procedure in favor of a sooner return. Siding with Shamet despite waiving him after the injury, the Knicks made sure to keep him close by making him the second pick of the G League Draft over the fall.
So far, the gambit has paid off.
The Knicks (22-10) are building up Shamet to a full slate--he has amassed just over 18 minutes so far and was held out of Wednesday's Christmas win over San Antonio entirely--but it's clear he's meant to be a rotation expander, serving as a standout on a crowded backcourt depth chart. Shamet gave hints of his potential impact over the preseason, averaging 10.8 points and sinking nine three-pointers in four showings.
Thibodeau is looking forward to using a full-strength Shamet alongside Payne and Mikal Bridges, all of whom were part of a Phoenix group that topped the Western Conference standings in 2021-22.
“He’s been around, he’s played in big games. He knows how to play off people extremely well,” Thibodeau said. “The three-point shooting, he can handle the ball, play off the ball, the versatility with Cam and Deuce, it all fits. I think that Cam and Mikal, along with Landry, were part of a Phoenix team that went deep in the playoffs. So I think that’s a plus as well.”
Shamet and the Knicks return to action on Monday when they close the calendar year against the Washington Wizards (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
