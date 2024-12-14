All Knicks

Knicks Coach Gives Landry Shamet Injury Update

Landry Shamet could return to the New York Knicks soon.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are hoping to get a second wave of energy in the middle of the season as players return from injuries off of the sidelines.

The Knicks recently saw the return of Precious Achiuwa, and Mitchell Robinson is expected to come back within the next month or so. But the Knicks are also excited to get sharpshooter Landry Shamet back on the court relatively soon.

“He’s feeling pretty good," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "The big thing is he’s going step by step. He’s taking contact on now, so he’s getting closer.”

Shamet, 27, averaged 7.1 points per game with the Washington Wizards last season. The Wizards cut him back in July, but the Knicks signed him in September shortly before the start of training camp.

Shamet appeared to be a candidate to make the team despite not having a guaranteed contract. However, a shoulder injury sent him to the sideline, resulting in the Knicks waiving him.

The Knicks made the conscious decision to select Shamet in the G League draft, allowing the veteran to continue rehabbing his injury under team guidance with the prospect of making an appearance for the team later in the year.

With Shamet getting closer to a return, the Knicks will have to think about how to clear a roster spot for him, but all signs point to positivity for New York. That decision won't come for a few more weeks, however.

Shamet will continue watching anxiously from the sidelines as the Knicks continue to make their ascent up the ladder in the Eastern Conference. Their next game comes against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET tomorrow night inside the Kia Center. The game can be watched on MSG.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News