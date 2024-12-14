Knicks Coach Gives Landry Shamet Injury Update
The New York Knicks are hoping to get a second wave of energy in the middle of the season as players return from injuries off of the sidelines.
The Knicks recently saw the return of Precious Achiuwa, and Mitchell Robinson is expected to come back within the next month or so. But the Knicks are also excited to get sharpshooter Landry Shamet back on the court relatively soon.
“He’s feeling pretty good," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "The big thing is he’s going step by step. He’s taking contact on now, so he’s getting closer.”
Shamet, 27, averaged 7.1 points per game with the Washington Wizards last season. The Wizards cut him back in July, but the Knicks signed him in September shortly before the start of training camp.
Shamet appeared to be a candidate to make the team despite not having a guaranteed contract. However, a shoulder injury sent him to the sideline, resulting in the Knicks waiving him.
The Knicks made the conscious decision to select Shamet in the G League draft, allowing the veteran to continue rehabbing his injury under team guidance with the prospect of making an appearance for the team later in the year.
With Shamet getting closer to a return, the Knicks will have to think about how to clear a roster spot for him, but all signs point to positivity for New York. That decision won't come for a few more weeks, however.
Shamet will continue watching anxiously from the sidelines as the Knicks continue to make their ascent up the ladder in the Eastern Conference. Their next game comes against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET tomorrow night inside the Kia Center. The game can be watched on MSG.
