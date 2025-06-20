Knicks Guard Regressing to the Mean
New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet could be looking for a new team this offseason.
The former first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has played for six different teams in seven seasons since entering the league. He started off strong in his rookie season, but he kept getting included in trades, and his lack of stability forced him into becoming a career-long rotation player at best.
HoopsHype took the surge at the beginning of his career and the past few years and placed him right back to his original spot in the website's 2018 re-draft exercise at No. 26 overall.
"Hovering right around his actual draft spot in this re-draft, it looked like Landry Shamet might actually outperform where he was selected (26th overall in 2018) early on in his career before he settled into being just a solid rotation player on various contenders," HoopsHype wrote.
"Shamet’s far from a star as his decision-making and finishing still need work, but at the very least, he’s a reliable outside shooter who can do a bit of scoring off the dribble."
Shamet played in 50 games for the Knicks this past season, averaging 5.7 points per game. While that ended up being his worst yearly scoring average of his career, Shamet made just over 46 percent of his shots, which marked the best efficient numbers of his time in the NBA.
Shamet still has some life in his career, and as a free agent this summer, he could decide to stick with the Knicks or head over to another team.
If the Knicks don't bring him back, they will need to find a veteran willing to take on a minimum salary that can show up on a moment's notice during a game, much like Shamet did this season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!