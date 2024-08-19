Knicks Legend Makes Huge Prediction for Current Team

All Knicks

The New York Knicks are hoping to win the franchise's first title in over 50 years.

Feb 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; MSG Network announcer and former New York Knicks great Walt Frazier on the court before game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
It's been 51 years since the New York Knicks were NBA champions led by the dazzling Walt Frazier.

Frazier has seen much of the Knicks' good, bad and ugly as a broadcaster in the years since his playing days came to an end in 1979, but he believes the present-day Knicks may be as good as any team since the year in which New York won its last championship.

"I see the vibes," Frazier said via New York Post writer Zach Braziller. "I see a lot of similarities with [our] championship teams, starting with the coach. [Tom Thibodeau] is a lot like Red Holzman. He holds the guys accountable, and they're defensive-oriented, and the players actually like each other.

"I think this is going to be our year. Obviously, health is going to play a big factor into it. But if the Knicks can stay healthy, I think we can get back to our former grandeur.”

Those are strong words from Frazier, but there's reason to believe that he knows what he's talking about. The Knicks made the NBA Finals twice in the 1990's but fell short each time. Since 2000, the Knicks haven't even made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but last season they were just one win away.

Had it not been for injuries all around the roster, the Knicks might have been in the Eastern Conference Finals facing off against the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Health will remain a big hurdle for the Knicks, but other than that, there isn't much in their way. The Knicks know that if they can control their own destiny, they can go as far as they want to go, and that's a great position to be in going into the season.

