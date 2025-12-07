New Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Odds Shift Heavily Toward Knicks

Betting markets have revealed where Giannis Antetokounmpo might land if the Milwaukee Bucks decide to trade their superstar. Fresh Polymarket data shows the New York Knicks have emerged as overwhelming favorites, creating significant buzz around a potential blockbuster acquisition in Manhattan.

Knicks Lead Giannis Sweepstakes by Wide Margin

The New York Knicks are the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo if he gets traded, per Polymarket betting data. The Knicks hold 27% odds to acquire the two-time MVP, nearly tripling the San Antonio Spurs, who sit at 10%.

The New York Knicks are the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo if he gets traded, per @Polymarket pic.twitter.com/FySUG3h2cP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 4, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks trail at 9%, while the Houston Rockets check in at 7%. The Lakers and Pistons round out the field at just 3% each, with the Raptors at 5%.

Notably, there's a 30% chance Giannis won't be traded at all, reflecting the complexity of constructing a deal that satisfies Milwaukee's demands. New York's substantial lead stems from multiple factors, including its championship-caliber roster and reports that Giannis identified the Knicks as his preferred destination during offseason discussions.

The Knicks made a legitimate offer to Milwaukee in August 2024 during exclusive negotiations, proposing a package that included specific players and draft compensation. This demonstrated genuine interest from New York's front office in pursuing the Greek Freak.

Other Contenders Trail Significantly Behind

While the Knicks dominate betting markets, other franchises remain in the conversation. The Spurs' 10% odds reflect their young core led by Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio's winning culture makes them an intriguing dark horse candidate.​

The Hawks present another viable option with Trae Young already in place and recent roster improvements. Houston shouldn't be dismissed despite 7% odds, as their collection of draft assets and emerging talent provides flexibility other teams lack.​

Recent Complications Cloud Knicks' Path

Recent developments have introduced significant obstacles to New York's pursuit. According to SNY's Ian Begley, Milwaukee rejected the Knicks' August offer as insufficiently compelling. More troubling, league sources revealed in early December that the Knicks are not actively pursuing Antetokounmpo and are not engaged in trade conversations with the Bucks.​



ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that while the Knicks remain on Giannis's list, there's an indication he might expand his preferred destinations. Additionally, Giannis suffered a right calf strain on December 3rd against Detroit, echoing his April 2024 injury that sidelined him for Milwaukee's entire first-round playoff series.​



The Knicks face another critical challenge: limited draft capital following their acquisitions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Competing against asset-rich teams like Oklahoma City and Houston in a bidding war would prove extremely difficult without Giannis forcing Milwaukee's hand by specifically demanding New York.​

