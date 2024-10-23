Knicks Lineup Changes Bring Excitement
The New York Knicks lineup looked a little different in their 132-109 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Instead of Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo, the team had Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in their place. With those moves, the Knicks are now seen as championship contenders in the eyes of TNT analyst Kenny Smith.
"I think for the Knicks, it makes them contenders instead of playoff contenders. They become championship contenders. What KAT does, he puts everyone in their natural position. I thought they were a great team last year — but they were undersized," Smith said h/t Posting and Toasting.
Smith felt as if the Knicks were undersized before the trade with Hartenstein playing center. But now, the Knicks are capable of matching up with bigger centers in the league.
"Their best small forward was playing power forward," Smith said. "Their best two-guard was playing small forward. At times, Brunson had to move to the two guard. I just thought that they were undersized, whereas with KAT you’re not undersized anymore. Now you can compete with the teams that have natural position players. You become a contender.”
The Knicks may still come into trouble with teams that stack up their frontcourt, like the Milwaukee Bucks or Orlando Magic. OG Anunoby technically qualifies as their power forward, and he stands just 6-8. However, he can defend big men and often appears to be taller than his size.
Josh Hart is also someone who plays bigger than his frame, and having two defensive stalwarts on the floor should help the Knicks make up some of those size mismatches.
The Knicks and their new-look lineup will hope to shake off their tough opening night performance against the Celtics with their next game tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers.
