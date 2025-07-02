Knicks Looking Into Former Embattled First Pick
The New York Knicks' next free agency pursuit could bring Ben Simmons back in the New York groove.
Per SNY insider Ian Begley, the Knicks have "checked in" on free agent backcourt man Ben Simmons, who spent parts of last season with the Los Angeles Clippers after the Brooklyn Nets bought out his contract in Feburary, ending an injury-riddled tenure on Atlantic Avenue.
"The Knicks have also checked in on free agent Ben Simmons, per sources familiar with the matter," Begley said, noting that the Knicks also expressed interest in a reunion with incumbent depth star Landry Shamet. "Simmons has met with three other teams and is expected to make a decision soon, per people familiar with the matter."
The early portions of the Knicks' transactional frenzy, currently culminating in the hiring of presumptive new head coach Mike Brown, have focused on bench depth: the team is set to officially add Jordan Clarkson once he clears waivers following his release from the Utah Jazz while former Philadelphia 76ers backup Guerschon Yabusele is also set to climb aboard.
Little more needs to be said about Simmons' cursed NBA journey since arriving in the Association as the top pick out of LSU in 2016. Though he reached three All-Star Games early on, Simmons and his professional progress have been offset by injuries, including a herniated disk that wiped out his entire 2021-22 campaign. Simmons played 50 games between Brooklyn and Los Angeles last year, averaging 5.6 assists, 5.0 points, and 4.7 rebounds.
Assuming Simmons could stay healthy, he perhaps could serve as another contributor to a revamped New York second unit, one that's looking to improve upon last year's dead-last finish in bench points. A healthy Simmons would also provide a sterling defensive aspect, but the Knicks already have a similarly-skilled two threat in that department in the form of Miles McBride.
If anything, the Knicks' Simmons saga should be over fairly quickly, as free agency material should push through quickly now that Brown is set to assume the metropolitan throne.
