Knicks Release OG Anunoby Injury Report vs. Bucks

The New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks in a crucial NBA Cup group stage matchup at Madison Square Garden, with both teams dealing with significant injury concerns that could determine their tournament fate.

Is OG Anunoby Playing Today?

OG Anunoby will not suit up for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The versatile forward remains sidelined with a left hamstring strain and is expected to miss action until at least early December. His absence continues to hamper New York's defensive capabilities and perimeter versatility.

Anunoby's Injury and Current Status

Anunoby suffered the hamstring injury during the Knicks' 140-132 victory over the Miami Heat on November 15. The injury occurred in the first quarter when he grabbed at his hamstring on a fast break and immediately exited the game. Before the injury, Anunoby was averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and a team-leading 1.9 steals per game while shooting 39.2% from three-point range.

Landry Shamet's Injury Update

Landry Shamet adds to the Knicks' injury woes after suffering a right shoulder sprain against the Orlando Magic. The sharpshooter, who scored a career-high 36 points filling in for Anunoby against Miami, will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks with an earliest return date in late December. Fortunately, the sprain won't require season-ending surgery.

Full Knicks injury report Friday vs Bucks:



🤕 Landry Shamet OUT - right shoulder; sprained



🤕 OG Anunoby remains OUT - left hamstring; strained pic.twitter.com/s1zS5xfU0s — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 27, 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable with Adductor Strain

Milwaukee's situation is equally dire, with Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as questionable due to a left adductor strain. The two-time MVP has missed four consecutive games as the Bucks have lost six straight, plummeting to 8-11.

Giannis was questionable before Wednesday's game against Miami but was ultimately ruled out. Head coach Doc Rivers stated, "I was very happy we decided what we decided. I was very uncomfortable with it. He really wanted to push, and that's who Giannis is. We just thought it was the right thing to do. We gotta protect him sometimes."​

Kevin Porter Jr. (knee surgery) and Taurean Prince (neck surgery) remain out indefinitely for Milwaukee, further depleting their rotation.​

Giannis Antetokounmpo QUESTIONABLE Friday vs Knicks (adductor strain)



Giannis has missed 4 straight and the Bucks have lost 6 straight



He was questionable last game as well and did not play



Kevin Porter Jr and Taurean Prince also Out for Bucks (surgeries) pic.twitter.com/raKeTUIV30 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 27, 2025

A Must-Win for the Knicks

This matchup represents a do-or-die situation for both franchises' NBA Cup aspirations. The Knicks (11-6) enter as 7.5-point favorites despite their injury absences. With Anunoby and Shamet sidelined, Josh Hart has been spectacular, delivering 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the Knicks' 129-101 rout of Charlotte. Jalen Brunson, recovered from his ankle sprain, continues averaging 28.6 points per game.​

Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride and Guerschon Yabusele must elevate their defensive intensity to compensate for Anunoby's absence.

The Knicks' bench depth will be tested, but their recent performances suggest they can weather the storm and protect home court at MSG.​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!