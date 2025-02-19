Knicks Lose Josh Hart in Return From Break
The New York Knicks' quest to get back to full strength took a bit of a blow with the release of the injury report for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Josh Hart has been ruled out for the Knicks' return to action from the All-Star break. The injury report diagnoses him with a right knee ailment, namely patellofemoral syndrome, which is labeled as "pain at the front of the knee, around the kneecap" and sometimes referred to as "runner's knee" (h/t Mayo Clinic).
Hart, in the midst of a career-best season, is known for his heavy workloads. At the All-Star break, he ranked third in the Association in minutes per game with just under 38, behind only Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey and teammate Mikal Bridges. Despite being a recent staple on the injury report due to "knee soreness," Hart has missed just one other game this season, stepping out of a December visit to Minnesota due to personal reasons.
Elsewhere on the Knicks' injury report, OG Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable while Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is still out. Both Anunoby and Robinson were full participants in practice on Wednesday as New York (36-18) began to inch further closer to full strength. Wednesday was Robinson's first full practice of the season, one where he has yet to play due to ankle woes endured last year.
The Knicks will also be without Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Jacob Toppin, all of whom are on G League assisgnments. That, however, is a promotion for Dadiet, who was previously stuck on the injury report with a toe issue.
For the visiting Bulls (22-33), Patrick Williams (quad) has been ruled out.
