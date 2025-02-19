Report: Knicks G League Standout Eyed By Depleted Mavericks
Decimated by injuries and the aftermath of a jaw-dropping trade, one of the New York Knicks' interconference foes wants to see what Brown can do for them ... again.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the depleted Dallas Mavericks are "planning" to sign Westchester Knicks center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract. Fellow insider Marc Stein elaborated on the Mavericks' plan, stating that Brown is "auditioning" in North Texas today with a plan to sign "if all goes to plan."
Dallas, of course, is reeling from the unexpected trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The major haul of that deal, Anthony Davis, was immediately sidelined with an injury and Dallas (30-26) has also lost fellow frontcourt men Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II as they continue to hover just above the Western Confernece postseason cut-off.
Thus continues an intriguing season for Brown, who previously played for the Mavericks for 26 games during the 2021-22 season. He is averaging 15.9 points and 14.3 rebounds for the G League Knicks this season and is coming off a strong showing at All-Star Weekend, notably earning 20 points between two games at the Up Next competition in San Francisco.
Brown, a New York City native and Archbishop Malloy alum, has 159 NBA games to his name, including nine with the Indiana Pacers earlier this season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!