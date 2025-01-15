Knicks Lose Karl-Anthony Towns for 76ers Game
Wednesday's game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN) won't be up to scratch for KAT.
The star power available for Wednesday's divisional tilt has taken another hit, as Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that Karl-Anthony Towns would miss out due to a sprained thumb. Towns joins a packed injury list that also wiped out Joel Embiid's participation on the other side.
Towns appeared to sustain the injury during Monday's loss to the Detroit Pistons. He mustered 26 points and 12 rebounds in defeat but frequently seen massaging and grabbing the thumb in question through the latter portions of the game, even as the thumb was taped up for the second half. Towns lost six turnovers as the Knicks dropped a 124-119 decision.
Fortunately for the Knicks (26-15), head coach Tom Thibodeau announced that Jericho Sims would be available to partake after missing Monday's match with back spasms. Sims often gets the start for Towns when the latter is hurt, splitting the time with Precious Achiuwa. Rookie center Ariel Hukporti (as well as fellow freshman Tyler Kolek) was recalled from Westchester earlier on Wednesday to shore up the interior game.
In addition to Embiid, the reeling 76ers (15-23) will look to avoid a fourth straight loss without the services of Embiid, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, and Caleb Martin while Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are game-time decisions.
