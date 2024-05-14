All Knicks

Knicks Lose Key Piece for Game 5

The New York Knicks will be without their starter once again.

May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) controls the ball
The New York Knicks were hopeful that forward OG Anunoby would return to the court when the series went back to the Big Apple. However, those hopes have been denied.

According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, Anunoby will miss his third consecutive game tonight against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks have been electric with Anunoby in the lineup, and it's clear that he makes a difference when he isn't out there.

During the regular season, the Knicks were 20-3 when Anunoby played, but they were 30-29 with him either not in the lineup or on the roster. In the playoffs, the Knicks are 6-2 when he plays and 0-2 when he doesn't, proving that his regular season success wasn't a fluke.

Having Anunoby on the court significantly helps the Knicks, especially on the defensive end. Anunoby can defend his former teammate Pascal Siakam or even Tyrese Haliburton if needed, and it's clear that the Pacers have an easier time with him not there.

With Anunoby out, Precious Achiuwa has started the past two games for the Knicks. However, with the series now tied, it's possible that coach Tom Thibodeau may go in a different direction. Either way, the Knicks have to fill in the gaps with his absence, and it won't be easy in the most important game of the season so far.

