Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson vs. Hornets
The New York Knicks are feeling a little strung heading into a Thursday night tilt against the Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks will be missing center Mitchell Robinson on Thursday while Miles McBride will be listed as questionable due to a groin contusion.
Despite Robinson's return from season-long ankle woes, it's not surprising to see him sit out of the latter half of a back-to-back. The Knicks would obviously like to have him and his unique skillset healthy come playoff time, even if he's coming off two of his strongest efforts of the season. Robinson reached double-figures in scoring in each of the last two games and he had a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double in Wednesday's loss in San Antonio.
The Knicks will also have to hope for the best when it comes to McBride, who has stepped into the starting lineup for injured captain and point guard Jalen Brunson. McBride has averaged 13.2 points (including a 43.6 percent success rate from three-point range) and 5.0 assists in six such showings since Brunson went down.
The hosting Hornets (17-51) boast a packed injury report for Thursday's game: they already knew that Brandon Miller (wrist) is done for the year but also have his fellow franchise faces LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Miles Bridges (illness) listed as probable. Moussa Diabate (knee) and Marcus Garrett (back) are each listed as questionable.
