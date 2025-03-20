Jalen Brunson Shares Heartfelt Ways Knicks Changed His Life
No. 11 on the floor is No. 1 in the hearts of New York Knicks fans and in the eyes of team management. Jalen Brunson wouldn't have it any other way.
Brunson spoke of how his time at the headlining helm of the Knicks changed his life and career in an interview with Michael Scott of HoopsHype.
The point guard has lived up to, and likely exceeded, every expectation his original contract — a relatively paltry $104 million that looks like more of a bargain with each passing day — placed upon him and he is now considered a genuine Association talent thanks to the way he has bloomed in a metropolitan spotlight where so many have wilted.
"For the most part, it’s been pretty amazing," Brunson said. "It’s something that I can say changed my life for the better. I never thought things would be the way that they are."
Considered to be an undersized prospect upon his professional entry after two national title runs at Villanova University, Brunson did well for himself as a Dallas draft pick but some were still perplexed that the Knicks turned to him to solve their lasting backcourt issues.
But Brunson has repaid the favor and then some, averaging 26.5 points and 6.8 assists in two-plus seasons in blue and orange. True to his captain form, Brunson is far more proud of the team accomplishments earned over his individual accolades.
For example, the Knicks are one of three teams, alongside champions Denver and Boston, to win at least one playoff series in each of the last two seasons. They're currently on the verge of their third consecutive playoff berth, which would end yet another dire streak on the metropolitan ledgers (having not achieved such a feat since 2011-13).
"When you work hard for something and focus on the team goals, a lot of individual success and accolades can happen," Brunson, a starter at last month's NBA All-Star Game, said. "I think I’ve tried to do everything the right way and focus on how I can help my team be the best we can be. Individually, it’s worked out for me. I’m really thankful for the opportunity that came about."
The road to the metropolitan crowd has certainly been rocky and there are still some roadblocks to hurdle, such as the team's continued lack of Eastern Conference Finals appearances. For his part, Brunson wouldn't change a single chapter of his Empire State story to date.
"It’s something that if I went back in time, I’d do over and over again," Brunson said of his Knicks tenure to date. "It’s something that I’d never take for granted because it’s such a blessed opportunity for an organization like this in a city like this, and to be with my friends and to be with family. It’s been remarkable, to say the least."
Currently nursing an ankle injury, Brunson will not be available for the Knicks' next games, including Wednesday's visit to San Antonio (8 p.m. ET, MSG). He is, however, expected to be back at some point in the stretch run, which carries 15 games left on the regular season docket.
