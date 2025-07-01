Knicks Lose Out on Bucks Guard
The New York Knicks are hoping to add a couple of players on veteran minimum contracts for the upcoming season.
The Knicks need depth after their starters looked gassed towards the end of the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers.
Another victim of the Pacers during the playoffs, Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr., could have made sense as a Knicks target. However, he re-signed with the Bucks on a two-year deal.
"Trent has been a deadeye shooter for most of his career, especially over the last two seasons, shooting 41.6 percent last season and 39.8 percent the previous season. Teams are always looking for more shooting, and Trent came to Milwaukee at a bargain 2.6 million dollars," Bleacher Report contributor Mo Dakhil wrote.
"There is a reason Trent is part of the bargain bin, however. He can be a liability on defense."
"Despite his defensive deficiencies, though, teams will jump at an opportunity to sign a proven shooter for near the veteran minimum."
If the Knicks can overlook Trent's defensive shortcomings, he could be exactly the type of player the team needs coming off the bench.
New York needs help with its perimeter shooting and Trent is someone who can help make the team a lot better in that regard.
He scored 30 points on two separate occasions in the Bucks' series against the Pacers, stepping up when Damian Lillard went out with an Achilles tear. With Lillard now waived, Trent is expected to play a key role for the Bucks next season.
The Knicks don't have much Jalen Brunson insurance, so adding a scorer like Trent could be beneficial for when the All-Star point guard goes down with an injury like he did back in March after spraining his ankle.
