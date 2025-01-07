Knicks' Losses a Sign to Enter Trade Market
The New York Knicks lost to the Orlando Magic Monday night, 103-94. This is the Knicks’ third loss in a row, dropping them to 24-13 after going 12-2 in December.
To add insult to injury, New York lost a game that saw Orlando without its three best players: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. After winning their last three matchups against the Magic this season, the Knicks drop this one at home.
The loss speaks to the depth of the roster. Without Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride, the Knicks couldn’t find a rhythm on offense. They shot 44.4% from the field and an abysmal 18.2%. The poor three-point shooting was the main reason New York put up just 94 points.
Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart combined for 63 points, but it still wasn’t enough. Jericho Sims started in place of Towns, and while he did a solid job on the glass with 10 rebounds, he is such a limited offensive weapon with no range outside of the paint.
The same goes for other players on the Knicks’ bench. Mitchell Robinson (injured) and Precious Achiuwa are unable to be efficient outside of the paint and as a result, it hurts New York’s offense.
This loss is a sign for the Knicks to explore the trade market and grab legitimate depth before the Feb. 6 deadline. Plenty of experienced veterans will be or are already available, and New York has assets to spare.
The Knicks have already expressed interest in a few names, including Jordan Clarkson and Jonas Valanciunas. Those players have plenty of playoff experience and can create in some solid capacity on offense. The organization would likely have to give up Robinson or Achiuwa in a deal, plus draft compensation, but the price is well worth it for a team looking to establish itself as a championship team.
Whoever the Knicks target, this current bench isn’t built to give the starters legitimate help in the postseason. New York has about a month to fix its depth problem on the trade market or wait for Robinson to return from injury. Given his limited offensive skillset, it may be time to turn to other players.
