Knicks Trade Radar: Three Rumors to Follow
As NBA trade season ramps up amid the start of 2025, the New York Knicks are a team to monitor as a suitor for veterans around the league. Amid the team's 24-10 start, the Knicks are still in need of bench help with Mitchell Robinson recovering from ankle surgery.
The main pieces off the bench for New York are Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Precious Achiuwa. With Robinson out and a lack of prominent offense from the bench, the Knicks have the chance to fill needs with center and wing depth, which would cement them as a firm title contender. Here are the three main players on the Knicks' trade radar based on recent reports:
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
Clarkson is a name the Knicks have reportedly inquired about as the Jazz look to sell some of their experienced talent ahead of Feb. 6. The former Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists off the bench.
The Knicks could use Clarkson for a multitude of reasons, the first being experience. The 32-year-old has been in plenty of playoff runs with the Jazz back in the late 2010s and early 2020s. He can be that experienced veteran to help the bench, as it currently consists of young players such as Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa.
The second reason is offense. Clarkson is a solid defender, but he shines in creating scoring opportunities for himself. Shot creating is something New York's bench has lacked, with McBride and Cameron Payne being most effective in catch-and-shoot roles.
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Kessler is a more unlikely trade candidate amid reports of the Jazz taking him off the trade market earlier this season. However, it's not impossible for the Knicks to make an offer Utah can't turn down. Along with Robinson, New York still has draft capital to give up, plus rookies on the bench.
The Knicks can put together an enticing package for Kessler despite the Jazz being hesitant to entertain offers. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game as a starter. Although he'd play behind Towns, the young center is just as effective on the glass and defense as Robinson and is more durable.
Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards
Valanciunas, similar to Clarkson, is a more likely candidate for the Knicks as his team has made him available since becoming trade-eligible on Dec. 15. Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, there are other teams in the mix for Valanciunas, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and other Western Conference teams, but New York is also in play for the center.
Valanciunas has been averaging 11.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists off the bench for the Wizards this season. Although he isn't as prominent of a defender as Robinson, he is an efficient rebounder and a more versatile scorer with a polished jumper. Plus, the 32-year-old has plenty of playoff experience, most recently being a catalyst in the New Orleans Pelicans' push to the postseason back in April.
