Knicks Made Right Move Firing Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks are coming off their best season in 25 years, but they still were unable to achieve their goal in winning a championship.
Their loss in Game 6 to the Indiana Pacers could be viewed as a massive accomplishment given the team's improvement from the previous year, but it's clear that the Knicks aren't satisfied.
The Knicks fired Thibodeau after five years with the team, in which he made four playoff appearances. After winning Coach of the Year honors in his first season with the Knicks, Thibodeau made a lot of progress, but it wasn't enough to keep his job.
In 400 games with the Knicks, he went 226-174, good enough for a .565 winning percentage, but that's not good enough for New York. This is why firing Thibodeau was the right move for the Knicks to make.
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting the same results. That's why the Knicks went out and traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns last summer, and now the team is looking to make even more changes.
This doesn't mean the Knicks won't make personnel changes, but it does show a dissatisfaction with the team's placement in the standings. New York wants to win a championship, not just a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, so a change has to be made.
Thibodeau was incredibly popular among his players, making this a difficult decision. Several Knicks were surprised by the news of his firing, and the team will certainly never be the same, but that's the point.
The same isn't what the Knicks want, so even though it was good, New York is looking for greatness. The organization hopes that swapping the head coach will help them achieve their goals.
