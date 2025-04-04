Knicks Make Major Jalen Brunson Announcement
The New York Knicks might finally have a Captain in this end-of-season storm.
The official injury report for the Knicks' weekend game against the Atlanta Hawks lists Brunson (ankle) as questionable. Cameron Payne (ankle) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) have the same designation while Miles McBride (groin) is still listed as out.
Such a status is the first time Brunson has had something other than "out" next to his name on the injury report since he hurt his ankle in the Knicks' March 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. New York has gone 8-6 in his absence to maintain its hold on third place on the current Eastern Conference leaderboard.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau praised the way Brunson was working on his conditioning as he prepares to make his return during this weekend doubleheader.
"From the first day out, he’s put a lot of time into that,” Thibodeau said of the potential conditioning issue, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I think that’s part of his awareness and obviously it was an ankle so it was a bit more challenging. But he spent a lot more time in the pool, on the bike, he’s been on it from the beginning. He was working out two, three times a day, but there’s nothing you can do that can replicate the intensity of a game.”
The Knicks will likely continue to employ the one-on, one-off strategy to Robinson's game, as he has sat out at least one half of back-to-backs this season. Payne likewise endured an anklie injury while stepping in for both Brunson and McBride, who will miss his fifth straight game with a groin contusion.
Atlanta's injury report was not available as of press time.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!