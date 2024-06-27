All Knicks

Knicks Make Final Pick After Lakers Take Bronny James

The New York Knicks were robbed of one final chance to take Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

May 15, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Bronny James participates in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Bronny James participates in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks had a few chances to draft Bronny James in the NBA Draft, and even one final choice with the No. 56 pick. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are welcoming him to the league.

The Lakers are taking LeBron James' son with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, according to The Athletic insider Shams Charania.

James played one season at USC and averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game with the Trojans. He made 25 appearances for the Trojans in his freshman year after he was recovering from cardiac arrest on Jul. 24 of last year.

With the No. 56 overall pick, the Knicks selected Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr.

McCullar Jr., 23, averaged 18.3 points and six rebounds per game for the Jayhawks this past season. He spent five years in college, three with Texas Tech before transferring to Kansas for his final two years of eligibility.

McCullar joins No. 25 overall pick Pacome Dadiet and No. 34 overall pick Tyler Kolek for the Knicks draft class this year. The trio will get to play alongside one another for the first time at the Las Vegas Summer League next month.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News