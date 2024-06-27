Knicks Make Final Pick After Lakers Take Bronny James
The New York Knicks had a few chances to draft Bronny James in the NBA Draft, and even one final choice with the No. 56 pick. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are welcoming him to the league.
The Lakers are taking LeBron James' son with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, according to The Athletic insider Shams Charania.
James played one season at USC and averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game with the Trojans. He made 25 appearances for the Trojans in his freshman year after he was recovering from cardiac arrest on Jul. 24 of last year.
With the No. 56 overall pick, the Knicks selected Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr.
McCullar Jr., 23, averaged 18.3 points and six rebounds per game for the Jayhawks this past season. He spent five years in college, three with Texas Tech before transferring to Kansas for his final two years of eligibility.
McCullar joins No. 25 overall pick Pacome Dadiet and No. 34 overall pick Tyler Kolek for the Knicks draft class this year. The trio will get to play alongside one another for the first time at the Las Vegas Summer League next month.
