Knicks Guard Reveals Reason for Surprising Signing
New York Knicks point guard Malcolm Brogdon is hoping to make the team out of training camp despite being on a non-guaranteed contract.
The Knicks have a strong desire to make Brogdon part of their team when the season starts, especially because of his excitement in joining the roster. Brogdon had offers to join other teams this offseason, but he chose the Knicks because of their title hopes.
“Going into my 10th year, I wanted to be in a good organization that’s competing and trying to win a championship,” Brogdon said via New York Post reporter Dan Martin. “I had that in Milwaukee, and in Boston, I really had that. Here, there’s a real shot.”
Brogdon, 33, made the playoffs in the first four seasons of his career, including three with the Milwaukee Bucks. He also made a deep run to the Eastern Conference Finals with the Boston Celtics in 2023, where the team lost to the Miami Heat.
Brogdon is hoping to adjust quickly to the Knicks and help star point guard Jalen Brunson in any way he can.
"Anything that can take pressure off Jalen is the big goal going forward with this team,’’ Brogdon said via Martin. “That’s what I want to do this year: Take pressure off him on both sides of the ball — and everybody else.’’
Brogdon has a chance to compete for the backup point guard role alongside second-year pro Tyler Kolek, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson, but the latter two are more likely to fit as shooting guards. The Knicks could benefit from having a steady veteran hand at the point guard position if and when Brunson is hurt.
Brunson missed 17 games last year for the Knicks and the team struggled to replace his point guard abilities. Brogdon coming in helps the Knicks give them a dimension they didn't have a year before.
Perhaps Brogdon is exactly what the Knicks need in order to get one step closer towards clinching a championship, which would be the franchise's first since in 53 years.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!