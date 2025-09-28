Winners and Losers in Knicks' Epic Trade, One Year Later
One year ago this week, the New York Knicks' call to the Towns square shook up the city.
This week marks the one-year anniversary of ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that Karl-Anthony Towns would be traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the transaction made official just about a week later. In addition to a hodgepodge of draft picks and rights swapped (some of which went to the Charlotte Hornets), the Knicks bid farewell to Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
Similar to the eponymous protagonist's welcome bewilderment over a mutual breakup on an episode of "Seinfeld," matching benefit has hit both the Northeast and Midwest as the first 365 days have passed: both teams, for example, made it to the NBA's most recent final four and both are well-poised to return to contention in this coming campaign.
Despite the mutual yields, the deal has been a bit kinder to some over others ...
(Names are listed in alphabetical order)
Loser: Donte DiVincenzo
The deal seems to be a case of DiVincenzo being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Going from the Knicks' starting lineup to the Timberwolves' second unit killed off a good sense of identity that DiVincenzo generated during his sole metropolitan outing: he established himself as a sterling shooting threat and a reliable member of the team's starting five and was set to do it as a member of the "'Nova Knicks."
Moving to the Wolves, who continue to carry the services of Mike Conley, had him back on the bench, where it was hard to generate the momentum that carried him through the career year he had under Madison Square Garden's iconic roof. Such struggles have led many Knicks fans to dream of a reunion, but the addition of Jordan Clarkson — not to mention the final roster spot battle featuring established vets like Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet — renders that idea almost entirely redundant.
Still stationed in Minneapolis, DiVincenzo has a good chance to move into the winner's circle, or at least more neutral territory, thanks to what has transpired this offseason: DiVincenzo should get a good look at the two this time around after Minneapolis depth star Nickeil Alexander-Walker moved onto Atlanta.
Winner: Julius Randle
The aftermath of the Towns deal has revealed just how fractured Randle's relationship with the Knicks had become.
The typical new-century drama (beyond the lack of long-term contract, there's no sign of animosity between Randle and the Knicks' front office) gave way to a more personal battle cause for Randle: New York had made his NBA fortune but it has become clear how injuries, a peaceful usurping of the franchise face role by Jalen Brunson, and old-fashion metropolitan pressure were taking their mental toll on Randle.
With the trade commenced, Randle has been able to find personal peace with Minneapolis, earning that and financial gratification with the desired nine-figure new deal that keeps him a part of the Timberwolves' primary pack for years to come. Finally granted a healthy postseason last spring, Randle took full advantage, playing a vital role in the conference final return trip.
Loser: Mitchell Robinson
Last year proved just how valuable Robinson is to the Knicks' cause, as the team appeared to hit a new level of contention and cohesion once his outdated — yet undeniably formidable — skillset returned to the lineup, giving it a sense of grit and physicality that wasn't there before and served as a perfect spell option to Towns' more modern setups.
But acquiring Towns may have started an innumerable countdown for the longest-tenured Knicks, one only quickened by what the team has done since then: it invested a good bit into former Philadelphia 76er Guerschon Yabusele and some of its most intriguing homegrown projects (i.e. Mohamed Diawara, Ariel Hukporti) linger in the frontcourt.
Robinson still has a brilliant opportunity to make the best of the situation if the Knicks give in to the clamors of a two-big lineup, something they did in a last ditch effort to flip the script of the Eastern Conference Finals last year. But, as one of the few Knicks without a 2026 contract and his spot becoming increasingly expendable, don't expect mock trades to stop including Robinson's name.
Winner: Leon Rose
Trading franchise faces and fan favorites for a polarizing superstar often doesn't stand well anywhere, much less the pressure cooker that worships a roundball deity. Everything about the Towns deal had and has the makings of being a defining deal for Rose, whose prior trades have mostly been a hit.
One year later, things are trending in the right direction for Rose: he landed himself an All-Star complement to his franchise face Brunson and found a relatively ideal situation for the icon that moved away.
That will bode well for talent potentially looking at New York as a new destination: in another bit of Seinfeldian wisdom, Elaine Benes once noted that an idea trait in a partner is his ability to breakup. With Rose (who previously sent homegrown franchise face RJ Barrett to his native Ontario), that's becoming more and more prevalent.
Loser: Tom Thibodeau
While the Towns-Thibodeau reunion tour toned down the chaos after a somewhat bumpy original rendition in Minnesota, acquiring a defensively-challenge cornerstone didn't do much to solidify the latter's shaky Manhattan foundation, which gave out from under him after the Knicks failed to get back to the Finals.
Mike Brown's offense will look to take advantage of the space Towns can generate, seeking shootouts that seem equipped for his skillset. That comes at the cost of Thibodeau's metropolitan longevity despite his success, as Towns' struggles to make waves on defense led the Knicks to seek a new form of supervision.
Winner: Karl-Anthony Towns
Towns has not been part of the parade of long-term contract signees that have exited Leon Rose's offense, but he has already benefitted from the metropolitan switch. The Knicks' run to the final four, particularly its upset triumph over the top-ranked Boston Celtics, served as a sterling reminder that Towns can be one of the headliners of a contending cause.
Furthermore, the mental and personal benefits are perhaps the best yields one ask for: playing in the tri-state area has placed Towns near his Garden State home, giving his father Karl Sr. a chance to see his games up close and personal and fulfilling a dream once dreamed by his late mother Jacqueline.
Towns is now a centerpiece, literally and figuratively, in the Knicks' championship dreams and how he performs in that role will likely continue to defined the perceptions and analysis behind the deal. For now, it's hard to quarrel with what has been presented so far.
