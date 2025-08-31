Knicks Forwards Could Become All-Stars
The New York Knicks are home to some of the best two-way wings in the NBA in Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.
Bridges and Anunoby have each gotten big-time raises for their efforts, but neither of them have yet to be named to an All-Star team. NBA.com writer Steve Aschburner believes the Knicks could see one or both of Bridges and Anunoby make the Eastern Conference All-Star team this season.
"There are spots in the East to be had, with Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, an All-Star with Milwaukee last year, all absent this season. The trick for both two-way Knicks is to shine enough behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, then not split consideration with each other," Aschburner wrote.
Bridges and Anunoby are two of the league's top role players, but both have enjoyed stronger achievements at earlier stages of their careers. Bridges was the star player for the Brooklyn Nets in his two seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Knicks for five first-round picks, while Anunoby helped the Toronto Raptors win their first championship in franchise history back in 2019.
Anunoby would like to win another ring with the Knicks, while Bridges would love the same, but in order for New York to do that, both players will have to step up their individual games.
Anunoby, 28, recorded a career-high 18 points per game last season for the Knicks, so there is reason to believe he can continue to get better. Meanwhile, Bridges managed to average just under 18 points per game, but that was a step behind from what he was able to do in Brooklyn.
The hope for Bridges is that he will fit better in new head coach Mike Brown's offense, which promotes more moving around and setting others up for success in the halfcourt as opposed to a two-man game.
The adaptations Bridges and Anunoby will have to make could end up defining how well the Knicks perform in the upcoming season.
Bridges and Anunoby will report to Knicks training camp in a few weeks before they head overseas to Abu Dhabi for their preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.
