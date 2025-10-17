Should Knicks Go After Recently Released Rival?
Spencer Dinwiddie may have been stung by the Charlotte Hornets, but the New York Knicks might be a good spot to pick up the pieces.
As NBA squads start to prune their preseason rosters, one of the more surprising entries to the cut list was Dinwiddie, a lasting NBA veteran who was released by a veteran's minimum contract from the Hornets. It stands to reason that Dinwiddie, set to enter his 12th NBA season, would be one of the more attractive post-cutdown options when the transactional dust settles, and that could draw the Knicks' attention.
The Knicks have likewise endured a shocking transaction, as Malcolm Brogdon announced his unexpected retirement earlier this week. His departure is a double-edged sword: with Brogdon gone, the Knicks might not have to trade any homegrown talent (i.e. Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Miles McBride) away but they're also now down a potential rotational piece with official tip-off less than a week away.
If the Knicks' earlier preseason affairs are any indication, it's clear that they still believe that Dadiet and Kolek require further development. New York is also getting another lesson in backcourt depth, as it has had to work through portions of this preseason without threats like OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. Brogdon's retirement eases some of the financial burden on the Knicks but leaves them in a bit of a pickle when it comes to finding the right spell option for star captain and point guard Jalen Brunson.
That's Where Dinwiddie Could Come In
Well-versed in metropolitan hardwood affairs through seven tours with the Brooklyn Nets (2016-21, 2023-24), Dinwiddie would be a solid addition to a Knick group that continues to look for second unit scoring.
At 31, Dinwiddie remained a solid contributor in a second stint with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 11.0 points and 4.4 assists in 79 showings (30 starts). Attendance alone was an accolade in North Texas last year, as the Mavericks endured a plethora of injuries. It proved to be a strong recovery campaign for Dinwiddie, who struggled during the prior season split between Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Previous Dinwiddie collaborations with Brunson have gone fairly well, as Dinwiddie was a complementary piece to the Knicks captain's 2022 postseason breakout while Mavs franchise face Luka Doncic was hurt. Perhaps overshadowed by Brunson's showcase, Dinwiddie put up 19.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in three starts in place of Doncic during the Mavericks' opening round victory over Utah.
“We get a playmaker, a scorer, a bigger guard," Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said of Dinwiddie prior to that playoff run, per Dwain Price of the team's official site. "I think when you talk about him starting or him coming off the bench, he’s been a positive for us and it’s something that we didn’t have.”
If the Knicks can get someone on the veteran's minimum that Dinwiddie was making in Charlotte, they'd be foolish to at least not look into his status. Of course, that re-opens the conundrum that previously befell the current backup backcourt situation, one that would likely have to ship off a hopeful homegrown talent or two.
Signing Dinwiddie, however, would be a firm commitment to the championship aspirations the Knicks carry into this campaign, a firm sign that the team is confident enough to reap in benefits now rather than later. Time will tell if Dinwiddie wants to step back into the New York groove, but it's certainly a dance they should consider taking.
