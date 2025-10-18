Jalen Brunson, Knicks Sting Hornets to End Preseason
The New York Knicks may have used Friday's preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets as a de facto dress rehearsal, but Jalen Brunson was no doubt ready for his close-up.
Serving as one of two regular starters to take the Friday floor, Brunson resembled his old self with a dominant effort in a 113-108 victory over the Hornets that closed out the 2025 preseason at Madison Square Garden.
Brunson paced the Knicks early with 15 first period points, most of it earned through four three-pointers, en route to final total of 31 while dishing out six assists and playing deep into the fourth quarter. Fellow lingering starter Mikal Bridges had 16 tallies and was one of four Knicks, along with Brunson, to pull in a team-best seven rebounds.
Despite intending to play Friday's game as close to a regular season game as they possible could, the Knicks (4-1) held out OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Karl-Anthony Towns due to minor ailments.
Charlotte, also shorthanded with franchise faces LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, was paced by 21 points from Collin Sexton. The Hornets (2-3) will return to MSG in December and April after they face the Knicks in NBA Cup group play.
Things get real next Wednesday night when the Knicks open their regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
