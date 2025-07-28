All Knicks

Knicks Guard Opens Up About New Teammates

The New York Knicks have a brand new second unit, which makes one player happy.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are going into the upcoming season with some new additions to the bench.

The team signed Guerschon Yabusele from the Philadelphia 76ers and Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz in free agency to boost their second unit, which has big man Mitchell Robinson and guard Miles McBride.

McBride spoke to SNY insider Ian Begley about the team's new players coming off the bench alongside him.

“Obviously (Clarkson’s) a vet in this league. He’s done great things. Obviously, he can fill up the stat sheet and really score the ball at a high level. And obviously adding Geurschon as well. I think everybody’s seen what he did in the Olympics and carrying that momentum into (last season), so we’re really excited about him,” McBride told SNY last week during an appearance at NYC Basketball Kids Camp in Manhattan.

“I feel like we’re going to play fast, we’re going to be using a lot of different guys. If you saw the Finals, they (Oklahoma City and Indiana) had a lot of depth on both teams, and I feel like we’re all NBA guys. So if you’re on the team, I feel like you’re able to help out.”

With Yabusele and Clarkson joining McBride and Robinson in the second unit, the Knicks should have a full nine-man rotation when everyone is healthy. Not only will that play a huge factor during the playoffs, but it will also mean a lot during the season to preserve legs.

The Knicks were one of the more shallow teams in the league in terms of depth last season, so changing that around should be something that could make a difference next year.

The Knicks will return to the team's practice facility for training camp later this fall.

